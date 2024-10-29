According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celcius

The temperatures on Tuesday morning too remained lower than normal while the haze obscured the city skyline. The Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 33 degrees Celcius which is 1.3 degrees below normal temperature.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celcius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 66 per cent. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

The Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather updates, reported Mumbai's air quality has dropped to the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 132 at 10:50 AM.

As per the SAMEER app, the AQI of several areas in the city had slipped into the 'moderate' category with the exception of Borivali, Colaba, Bhandup and Powai which still recorded a 'good' AQI.

Meanwhile, Byculla, Deonar, Malad and Sion areas fared the worst among other areas with an AQI of 193, 196, 190 and 171 respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 141, while Thane also registered a 'moderate' AQI of 157.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.