Mumbai weather updates: Colaba, Byculla, Borivali record 'good' air quality

Updated on: 11 February,2025 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius

Mumbai weather updates: Colaba, Byculla, Borivali record 'good' air quality

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Tuesday, February 11. Temperatures will range from a cool 17 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 70 per cent. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On February 11, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 111 at 10:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 147. Kandivali, Mazgaon and Vile Parle recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 112, 118 and 118, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Colaba, Byculla and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 73, 93 and 75, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 133, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 96.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted.

