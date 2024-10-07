Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, recorded a temperature of 35.2 degrees Celcius which, the weather agency said was 2.8 degrees higher than normal temperature.

On Monday morning, a blanket of haze enveloped the city and suburbs as Mumbaikars dealt with scorching heat. According to the latest Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature was nearly three degrees above normal.

The latest Mumbai weather update by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) further stated that the city and suburbs will see a "haze during morning hours becoming partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening". It added that there was a "possibility of light rain/thundershowers in the city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

The weather department, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celcius while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

As per the Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature at 9.50 am was 33.2 degrees Celcius. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'good'

On Monday (October 7), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather update, said the city's air quality continued to be 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 75 at 9.50 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard, on Monday, showed that a maximum of the areas either had a 'good' or 'satisfactory' AQI except for Kherwadi and Bandra Kurla Complex which reported a 'moderate' and 'poor' AQI of 232 and 122 respectively.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, recorded 'satisfactory' air quality with an AQI of 82. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'satisfactory' AQI of 89.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the environment, which can penetrate the lungs and cause heart problems, respiratory diseases, and other health issues.

There are various projects in place to improve Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented laws on car emissions, regulated dust areas at construction sites, and incentives for electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also launched the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

BMC, this year, will be deploying 106 tankers, each equipped with a 6,000-litre capacity and high-pressure jet sprays to spray water and combat air pollution.