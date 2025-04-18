Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Hot and humid climate continues in city, AQI remains ‘good’

Updated on: 18 April,2025 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

File Photo

Mumbai continued experiencing hot and humid weather on Friday, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Friday, April 18. Temperatures will range from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 33 degrees Celsius during the day. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'good' category

On April 18, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 57 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 54. Colaba, Malad and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 41, 47 and 50, respectively. 

Byculla, Vile Parle, Kandivali and Ghatkopar recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 32, 52, 99 and 40, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sewri, Worli and Chembur recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 46, 42 and 51, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 74, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 42.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

