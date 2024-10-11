In its latest Mumbai weather update, IMD has stated that the city is "very likely to receive light rain/thundershowers"

File pic

Listen to this article IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update on Friday has issued a yellow alert for the city as well as neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. The weather bureau stated that the city and the suburbs will receive "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places".

ADVERTISEMENT

It further said that Mumbai will see a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain/thunderstorm towards evening/night".

For the weekend, IMD has issued a green alert for Mumbai and said that the city is "very likely to receive light rain/thundershowers". The yellow alert for Thane, Palghar and Raigad has not been changed for the weekend either.

The maximum temperature would be 34 degrees Celsius and minimum is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, IMD stated.

On Thursday evening, heavy rains had battered Mumbai, creating waterlogging in various areas. Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in Prabhadevi were particularly hard hit, with commuters straining to negotiate flooded streets. People scrambling to cross soggy roads were seen in images from these places, reflecting the impact of the downpour on daily life.

The rain caused the temperatures to dip slightly on Friday morning. The maximum temperature recorded by the Colaba Observatory of India Meteorological Department was 30.5 degrees Celcius which was 2.1 degrees lower than the normal temperature. Similarly, Santacruz recorded a temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius which was 1.4 degrees lower than normal temperature.

The relative humidity is expected to be 77 per cent.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On Wednesday (October 9), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather updates, said the city's air quality dipped to the 'good' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 99 on Friday morning.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Shivaji Nagar's AQI had slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 203.

Meanwhile, Byculla and Chembur recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 121 and 103, respectively. Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 70. Borivali recorded an AQI of 95.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, which had been recording 'good' air quality also slipped to 'moderate' with an AQI of 133. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 119.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.