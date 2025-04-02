Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and lightning for today

Updated on: 02 April,2025 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, Mumbaikars woke up to gloomy weather for the second consecutive day due to a cyclonic circulation over the state.


On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Wednesday, April 2. Temperatures will range from a cool 25 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 33 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 52 per cent. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Parts of Mumbai received light showers on Tuesday evening, bringing relief from the sultry and sweltering weather.

The IMD issued a yellow and orange alerts for Wednesday for almost the entire state, except Solapur, with warning of thunderstorms, lightning and squall.

Its orange alert is meant for 13 districts - including those in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha - Satara, Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Wednesday for Palghar, Thane and Raigad with a warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On April 2, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 101 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 142. Ghatkopar, Malad and Borivali recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 107, 105 and 107, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Byculla, Colaba, Kandivali and Mulund recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 80, 81, 74 and 62, respectively.

