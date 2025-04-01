As per IMD predictions, Mumbai is expected to experience light rains between today and April 4

Mumbai woke up to a break from the intense heat today, as the city experienced gloomy weather, a result of a cyclonic circulation over the state. This system extends up to 1.5 km above sea level and has caused a noticeable change in the wind patterns.

According to Sushma Nair, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, "The northern and southern wind patterns have shifted, causing a confluence of moist air from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. This has led to the weather becoming cloudy and overcast."

IMD has predicted that this gloomy weather is expected to last for the next three days, with the cyclonic winds passing only after that. Furthermore, Mumbai is likely to experience light thunderstorms this afternoon. "Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, ranging between 30-60 km/h, are expected in regions like Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Hailstorms are likely in Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada between April 1 and 4," the IMD statement added.

The temperatures today are expected to remain moderate, with a minimum of 26 degree Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. This provides a slight relief from the usual scorching heat, but the humidity levels are expected to be high, thanks to the change in wind direction.

Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai has crossed 100, which places the air quality in the "poor" category. Residents, especially those with respiratory issues, are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and use masks when going out.

“The winds are changing direction from west to south which has led to the cyclonic conditions. The humidity levels in Mumbai have also thus increased. While no extreme precautions need to be taken by the residents of Mumbai, staying hydrated is necessary considering the rise in humidity levels. No heavy rains are expected in the city and the residents can continue with their routine,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet, India.