Updated on: 10 October,2024 09:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a nowcast warning, the IMD Mumbai said, "Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours

Representational Pic/File

Parts of Mumbai on Thursday night were lashed with heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Mumbai weather update bulletin, on Thursday issued a yellow alert for the city.


Earlier, on Wednesday, the weather department issued a yellow alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, etc. and predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of the state.

It said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places were very likely.

Meanwhile, in a nowcast warning issued on Wednesday afternoon, the IMD Mumbai, while sharing Mumbai weather updates had said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours."

The IMD has suggested to take precautions while moving out.

In a nowcast warning, the IMD Mumbai said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad during next 3-4 hours.

It said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nashik,Thane, Sangli, Kolhapur.

It further said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isalated places in the districts of Beed, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Latur during next 3-4 hours.

mumbai rains mumbai weather heavy rains mumbai news indian meteorological department mumbai maharashtra

