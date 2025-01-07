According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius

On Tuesday, the city saw a significant drop, with the minimum temperature reaching 15.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Tuesday, January 7. Temperatures will range from a cool 14 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 31 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 82 percent. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On January 7, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 158. Colaba, Ghatkopar and Kurla recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 117, 105 and 110, respectively.

Meanwhile, Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 90.

Shivaji Nagar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 249.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 110, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 98.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.