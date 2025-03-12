Temperatures will range from 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity was recorded at 52 per cent on Wednesday morning

Mumbai , known for its mild winters and humid summers, is experiencing an unusual heatwave in March, with temperatures soaring to 37-38 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's maximum temperature is likely to remain around 37 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Wednesday.

Temperatures will range from 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity was recorded at 52 per cent on Wednesday morning. The sun rose at 6.49 am and will set at 06.47 pm.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours with "heat wave likely to prevail at isolated pockets over city and suburbs".

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135 at 10.53 am.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Byculla recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 124. Bandra-Kurla Complex, Chembur and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 194, 177 and 161, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba, Powai and Mulund recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 36, 95, and 88, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 140, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 120.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.