After experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, Mumbai is now seeing a slight rise. Over the past couple of days, the city has witnessed sharp fluctuations in temperature.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Saturday, December 14, with temperatures ranging from a cool 17 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 17 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 42 per cent. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 6:03 PM.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On December 12, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 111 at 10:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 146. Kandivali, Malad and Worli recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 116, 134 and 116, respectively.

Kurla recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 95.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 119, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 96.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.