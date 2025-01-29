Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Temperatures dip, Deonar reports poor air quality

Updated on: 29 January,2025 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, Mumbai woke up to a blanket of haze, with a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Wednesday, January 29. Temperatures will range from a cool 19 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 33 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 92 per cent. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On January 29, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Kurla recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 130. Kandivali, Worli and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 119, 110 and 186, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Colaba and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 66 and 72, respectively.

Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 223.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 136, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 86.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted.

