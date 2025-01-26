Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Temperatures rise, air quality remains in moderate category

Updated on: 26 January,2025 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Representational Image

On Sunday, Mumbai experienced a warm morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius.


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Sunday, January 26. Temperatures will range from a cool 20 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 35 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 84 per cent. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius.


The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

On January 26, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 154 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Borivali recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 168. Mazgaon, Kandivali and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 162, 135 and 172, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 91.

Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 278.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 123, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 121.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

