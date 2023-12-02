Mumbai welcomes the New Year amidst price rise and inflation

Mumbaikars are struggling with price rise and inflation as New Year approaches. They are finding budget-friendly ways to celebrate the upcoming year in the Maximum City.

Representative Image

As the countdown to the New Year begins, Mumbaikars find themselves facing the dual challenges of price rise and inflation. The economic landscape has prompted individuals and communities to rethink their celebratory plans, seeking innovative and budget-friendly ways to welcome the upcoming year. In this Maximum City, where festivities are ingrained in the spirit of its people, Mumbaikars are finding creative ways to celebrate without breaking the bank.