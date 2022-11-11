Mumbai: Well-known psychiatrist Dr Yusuf Merchant passes away

The funeral will take place on Saturday at 1.00 pm at Bada Qabarastan, Charni Road, on the arrival of his daughter Sanskriti, who is pursuing higher studies in Toronto, Canada

Dr Yusuf Merchant

Well-known psychiatrist and crusader of drug rehabilitation in India Dr Yusuf Merchant, popularly known as ‘doc’ by his patients and friends, passed away due to cardiac arrest at Bombay Hospital on Thursday night. He was a 66-year-old cancer survivor.

A close family friend, Advocate Shabnam Latiwala, said, “On Thursday evening around 8.00 pm, Dr Merchant complained of restlessness and breathing difficulties. His wife Sanna, rushed him to Bombay hospital, where he was admitted. He was talking, but suddenly he started sinking. The doctors and medical team tried to revive him by giving Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for nearly half an hour, but could not succeed.”

The cause of death was given as ‘cardiac arrest.' The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary, where it will remain until Saturday. The funeral will take place on Saturday at 1.00 pm at Bada Qabarastan, Charni Road, on the arrival of his daughter Sanskriti, who is pursuing higher studies in Toronto, Canada. He was very close to his daughter.

Dr Merchant is the younger brother of a well-known Radiologist and former dean of LTMG hospital Dr Suleman Merchant. He was diagnosed with pelvic cancer three years ago and subsequently developed heart problems too, and was presently under medical care, said the family friend.

“I will miss his impish smile the most. I lost a wonderful friend. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat,” said a heartbroken Shabnam.

Dr Merchant was the special guest of honour for the Drug Destruction Day on June 8, wherein over 40,000 kgs of illicit drugs and narcotics substances were seized by the customs and DRI, which were destroyed in over 13 centres all over India. Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman had applauded Dr Merchant for his relentless work and thanked Dr Merchant for his contribution. Dr Merhcant was also awarded the Indian Excellence Award for Best Anti-Drug Campaigner of India.

Founder President of one of the oldest narcotic drugs treatment centre, in Mumbai named Drug Abuse Information Rehabilitation and Research Centre (D.A.I.R.C), serving as a Special Advisor to the United Nations Economic and Social Council that deals with substance Abuse, charitable trust, involved in rehabilitation through community living of behavioural disorders like drug addiction, alcoholism, anxiety and depression since 1983. The centre has also been actively involved in the HIV Awareness Program since 1988.

