Updated on: 01 July,2022 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the statement released by the WR, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken

Mumbai: Western Railway announces mega block between Borivali and Bhayander stations on Sunday

The Western Railway has announced a four-hour block between Borivali and Bhayander in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to the statement released by the WR, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on Up Fast lines from 23.45 hrs to 03.45 hrs and on Down Fast lines from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Western Railway announced.




Hence there will be no block in day time over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, July 3, the WR further said.


