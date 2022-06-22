Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
CM Uddhav Thackeray clears no proposal to dissolve Assembly, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Mumbai: Sena asks all MLAs to attend party meeting at 5 pm; order 'legally invalid', says Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, says Kamal Nath
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Western Railway launches first Delisle ROB girder

Mumbai: Western Railway launches first Delisle ROB girder

Updated on: 22 June,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This is the first of the two girders to be launched at Lower Parel

Mumbai: Western Railway launches first Delisle ROB girder

Delisle bridge. Pic/Western Railway


Western Railway has launched the first Delisle ROB girder at Lower Parel, which is one of the longest 90 mts, heaviest (1045 MT) with single-span 65-degree skew girder.

This is the first of the two girders to be launched at the same location. 




Unique things involve in this ROB are as follows:


1)    Launching of the girder with a skew angle of 65 degrees.
2)    Introduction of synchronized displacement controlled strand jacks for the first time on WR.

Also Read: Mumbai: Local train services on WR disrupted due to Delisle ROB girder launching work

western railway lower parel mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK