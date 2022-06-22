Mumbai: Western Railway launches first Delisle ROB girder

This is the first of the two girders to be launched at Lower Parel

Delisle bridge. Pic/Western Railway

Western Railway has launched the first Delisle ROB girder at Lower Parel, which is one of the longest 90 mts, heaviest (1045 MT) with single-span 65-degree skew girder.

This is the first of the two girders to be launched at the same location.

Unique things involve in this ROB are as follows:

1) Launching of the girder with a skew angle of 65 degrees.

2) Introduction of synchronized displacement controlled strand jacks for the first time on WR.

