Mumbai: Western Railway launches first Delisle ROB girder

This is the first of the two girders to be launched at Lower Parel
Delisle bridge. Pic/Western Railway
Western Railway has launched the first Delisle ROB girder at Lower Parel, which is one of the longest 90 mts, heaviest (1045 MT) with single-span 65-degree skew girder.
Unique things involve in this ROB are as follows:
1) Launching of the girder with a skew angle of 65 degrees.
2) Introduction of synchronized displacement controlled strand jacks for the first time on WR.
