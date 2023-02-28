Breaking News
Mumbai: Western Railway to operate block on these routes on March 1

Updated on: 28 February,2023 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Due to the block, a few Western Railway trains will be regulated, short terminated, it said

Mumbai: Western Railway to operate block on these routes on March 1

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Western Railway on Tuesday said that a block will be taken down main lines between Vapi - Udvada and Vedchha - Navsari section on Wednesday, March 1 in order to carry out the work for strengthening of bridge approaches by Geo cells.


Due to the block, a few Western Railway trains will be regulated, short terminated, it said.



The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, in a press release said the details of the trains that will be affected is as under:


Regulation of Trains on March 1, 2023:

  • Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 01.00 hr.

Short Termination of Trains on March 1, 2023:

  1. Train No. 09085 Borivali – Valsad will be short terminated at Vapi.
  2. Train No. 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi will be short terminated at Bhilad.

