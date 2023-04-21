Breaking News
Mumbai: Western Railway to operate night block between Mahim and Mumbai Central on April 22 and 23

Updated on: 21 April,2023 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
According to a statement issued by the Western Railway, To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP fast and 5th  line from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of 22nd/23rd April, 2023

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

The Western Railway on Friday said that there will be a 'no day block' on Sunday, April, 23. The Western Railway will be operating a night block between Mahim and Mumbai Central railway stations on April 22 and April 23, the Western Railway said in a statement. 


According to a statement issued by the Western Railway, To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP fast and 5th  line from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of 22nd/23rd April, 2023  between Mahim and Mumbai Central station.



A press release issued by Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast lines suburban trains in UP direction will be operated on UP Slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate station.


"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters," the Western Railway said.

It said, therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, April 23, 2023. 

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Wednesday said that it will run summer special trains between Bandra terminus and Gandhidham stations. 

In a statement  Western Railway said, for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passenger traffic, Western Railway will run superfast special trains on special fare between Bandra Terminus and Gandhidham stations.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with a view to meet the travel demand during the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway is running 28 pairs of summer special trains to various destinations with 1284 trips. Out of these mainly, 07 pairs of trains cater to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while 04 pairs of trains for Delhi and beyond. 07 pairs for Gujarat, 05 pairs of trains are run to Rajasthan, one for North East, while 03 trains are run to South. 

It further said that to cater to the passengers from Surat/ Udhna, 04 pairs of originating special trains are being run.  Similarly, 14 pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Valsad, Okha etc. 

Thakur further added that the waiting list of trains are monitored daily on a real time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush, also Special trains will be planned accordingly.

