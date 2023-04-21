Breaking News
Mumbai: Some AC local trains to remain cancelled on April 21, check details

Updated on: 21 April,2023 12:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Western Railway CPRO, Sumit Thakur said, 'Due to a problem in the motor of one ac rake, some services are converted to non-ac'

Mumbai: Some AC local trains to remain cancelled on April 21, check details

The Western Railway on Friday said that some AC local trains in Mumbai will remain cancelled on April 21 due to a problem in the motor of one AC rake. The Western Railway said that some services were being converted to non-ac due to the problem. 


In a statement on Twitter, the Western Railway said that due to AC local train rakes unfit following AC local train services will remain cancelled for today i.e on 21/04/2023. 




The Western Railway also shared the details of the trains being cancelled. Following are the details of the trains- 

-VR94012 EX VR 07:15 

- VR94017 EX CCG 08:53

- VR94026 EX VR 10:20

- VR94031 EX CCG 11:48

- VR94038 EX VR 13:18

- VR94043 EX CCG 14:53

- VR94052 EX VR 16:20

In the matter, Western Railway CPRO, Sumit Thakur said, "Due to a problem in the motor of one ac rake, some services are converted to non-ac."

The Western Railway may soon get more air-conditioned local trains, as the cool rides have been largely welcomed by commuters, a top source from Delhi has told mid-day. “Given the positive feedback from WR, there may be some big announcement soon,” the source said. This comes about a week after mid-day reported how red tape has delayed orders for 238 AC trains promised to Mumbai, in addition to 40 that WR had demanded.
 
Meanwhile, the plan to replace the existing fleet of non-AC local trains with cool rides has been slowed by political opposition, lack of consensus among commuters and red tape. mid-day recently highlighted how grand plans to procure 238 new AC local trains for Mumbai are stuck in a loop of endless discussions and bureaucracy. Since December 2022, when the city got its last AC train, no new order has been placed. Western Railway, however, had made a separate demand for 40 AC locals.

mumbai western railway mumbai news mumbai local train mumbai trains indian railways maharashtra news

