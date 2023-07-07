The Western Railway on Friday said that there will be a 'no day block' on Sunday, July 9

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway to operate night block between Mahim and Santacruz on July 8 and 9 x 00:00

The Western Railway on Friday said that there will be a 'no day block' on Sunday, July 9. The Western Railway will be operating a night block between Mahim and Mumbai Central railway stations on July 8 and July 9, the WR statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

A jumbo block of five hours will be taken from 23.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, on DOWN slow line between Mahim Jn. and Santacruz stations for maintenance of track, signaling, and overhead equipment.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block all DOWN slow line trains will run on DOWN Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations.

"These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform and will take double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim and Khar Road station due to inadequate platform length. Due to the block, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled."

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the release further stated.