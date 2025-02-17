The RPF officials during their duty had made the recovery of the lost at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on February 16

A Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Sunday recovered a lost bag with valuables worth Rs 15.83 lakh in Mumbai which was later returned it to passenger who it belonged to, the officials said on Monday.

According to the Western Railway, the RPF officials during their duty had made the recovery of the lost at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on February 16, 2025.

It said that a left behind bag containing valuables was found and after due verification was returned to the rightful owner.

"On Duty Sub Inspector, Yogesh Kumar Jani and Constable Hanuman Prasad Chaudhary found an unattended bag under the seat of an AC coach in Train No. 12479, Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Suryanagari Superfast Express," an official said.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the unattended bag was brought to the RPF post and opened in the presence of other staff. It was found that the bag contained a mobile phone, clothes, and a polythene bag containing expensive jewellery items. The RPF personnel brought the bag to the post, documented its contents and informed the concerned RPF officials at Bandra Terminus. A person, Shailesh Ganesh Mali, resident of Colaba area in south Mumbai later came inquiring about his lost bag. He provided his travel details, and told the officials that he had traveled from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Bandra Terminus in Mumbai via Train No. 12479 along with his two children and multiple bags. He realised one of his bag was missing after reaching home. Mali had also contacted the helpline number 139 to report his missing bag and seeking help to recover his belongings, the officials said.

The passenger, Shailesh Ganesh Mali, identified his bag, which was opened and inspected in his presence, revealing valuables including gold items including a mobile phone, children's clothes, jewellery (a gold mangalsutra, bangles, armlets, earring, ring, and nose pin) worth a total of Rs 15.83 lakh.

The bag and all items were safely returned to Mali, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to RPF Bandra Terminus and the helpline for their exceptional service, said an official statement.