Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Western Railways RPF recovers lost bag with valuables worth Rs 1583 lakh in Mumbai returns it to passenger

Western Railway’s RPF recovers lost bag with valuables worth Rs 15.83 lakh in Mumbai, returns it to passenger

Updated on: 17 February,2025 06:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The RPF officials during their duty had made the recovery of the lost at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on February 16

Western Railway’s RPF recovers lost bag with valuables worth Rs 15.83 lakh in Mumbai, returns it to passenger

The recovered jewellery. Pic/Western Railway

Listen to this article
Western Railway’s RPF recovers lost bag with valuables worth Rs 15.83 lakh in Mumbai, returns it to passenger
x
00:00

A Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Sunday recovered a lost bag with valuables worth Rs 15.83 lakh in Mumbai which was later returned it to passenger who it belonged to, the officials said on Monday.


According to the Western Railway, the RPF officials during their duty had made the recovery of the lost at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on February 16, 2025.


It said that a left behind bag containing valuables was found and after due verification was returned to the rightful owner.


"On Duty Sub Inspector, Yogesh Kumar Jani and Constable Hanuman Prasad Chaudhary found an unattended bag under the seat of an AC coach in Train No. 12479, Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Suryanagari Superfast Express," an official said.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the unattended bag was brought to the RPF post and opened in the presence of other staff. It was found that the bag contained a mobile phone, clothes, and a polythene bag containing expensive jewellery items. The RPF personnel brought the bag to the post, documented its contents and informed the concerned RPF officials at Bandra Terminus. A person, Shailesh Ganesh Mali, resident of Colaba area in south Mumbai later came inquiring about his lost bag. He provided his travel details, and told the officials that he had traveled from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Bandra Terminus in Mumbai via Train No. 12479 along with his two children and multiple bags. He realised one of his bag was missing after reaching home. Mali had also contacted the helpline number 139 to report his missing bag and seeking help to recover his belongings, the officials said.

The passenger, Shailesh Ganesh Mali, identified his bag, which was opened and inspected in his presence, revealing valuables including gold items including a mobile phone, children's clothes, jewellery (a gold mangalsutra, bangles, armlets, earring, ring, and nose pin) worth a total of Rs 15.83 lakh.

The bag and all items were safely returned to Mali, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to RPF Bandra Terminus and the helpline for their exceptional service, said an official statement.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai trains western railway mumbai news Bandra terminus colaba maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK