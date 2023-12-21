Breaking News
Mumbai: Wheel of shunting engine derails at Mazgaon yard, one local detained

Updated on: 21 December,2023 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Train operations on the Central Railway's main line were affected by an incident at the Mazgaon yard near Sandhurst Road station after a wheel of a shunting engine derailed.

Representative Image

Train operations on the Central Railway's main line were affected by an incident at the Mazgaon yard near Sandhurst Road station in Mumbai after a wheel of a shunting engine derailed, stated a report in PTI. The incident happened at 12:43 pm, and no one was hurt, as per the chief public relations officer of the CR, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, the PTI report added. 


Train traffic was specifically hampered by the derailment on the UP fast line that leads to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). The traffic flow between the Byculla and CSMT stations was impacted by this disruption.


"UP fast line traffic between Byculla to CSMT is affected," Manaspure told PTI. 


As a consequence, the 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Express and the 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express were held up near Mazgaon and Parel stations, respectively. Furthermore, a 15-coach Kalyan-CSMT UP fast local train was also affected, currently held up at Byculla station.

The CR also took to Twitter to alert the commuters and wrote, "Wheel of a shunting engine derailed near Mazgaon yard at 12.43 hrs. UP Fast line traffic between Byculla to CSMT is affected. Trains are being diverted from UP Fast line to UP slow line."

On Sunday, a technical issue caused train services along Mumbai's suburban rail network's Karjat-Bhivpuri section to be disrupted. The disruption was caused by an overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown, based on the preliminary information that was received.

A broken OHE bracket arm caused Central Railway's S16 local train Karjat to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) to come to a stop at kilometre 98/36 at approximately 7:23 am, according to the officials.

Due to a technical issue, OHE's power was immediately turned off at 7:30 am to allow for repairs on the damaged area. Authorities promised that repairs were underway and would be completed shortly.

