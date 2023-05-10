Mumbai: Wheelchair cricket team bats for Patwardhan Park

Physically challenged ally with save green space movement in Bandra, say parks must take precedence over parking

Vinod Gavande, professional singer (right) Rahul Ramugade

This time around, the save Patwardhan Park knights in shining armour aren’t coming in on steeds, but are rolling in on wheelchairs instead. The Mumbai wheelchair cricket team is batting to save the Bandra West garden and is all set to play a match there to bring greater visibility and a louder voice to the save the park cause.

Locals and activists have been opposing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposal to construct an underground parking facility below the space, which is opposite National College. For over a month now, there have been meetings between civic representatives and a few locals on the issue and objections. Simultaneously, a robust save the park campaign is underway, with a specific WhatsApp group made for the purpose, gaining allies, spreading awareness and information about the cause and BMC plans.

The allies

Rahul Ramugade, captain of the Mumbai wheelchair cricket team, said, “In a city where open spaces are scarce, problems are compounded for those on wheelchairs like me. Even the few open spaces are often inaccessible to us, because there are steps or an incline to access the space. So, I am for keeping as much open space as possible.”

Ground reality

According to Ramugade, many are unaware but differently-abled sports teams have challenges like, “reaching the training ground itself, and then accessing it”. “We practise every weekend as a team. Our maidan (playground) near Milan Subway—where we used to train on Saturdays—has been closed off for some work, so we practise in the nets. Then on Sunday, we get in a good game of cricket on the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus ground,” the Bhandup resident said, adding that he knows what it feels like to have a ground in the neighbourhood slip away.

Gen next

Ramugade, who is a right-hand, middle-order batsman, explained that even in a wheelchair they experience freedom and closeness to nature in a park. “Ordinary persons meet the differently-abled, see our spirit and determination, and hopefully, they are inspired. Parks must take precedence over parking, even though some of us struggle with car parking ourselves,” he said.

Ramugade drives a special car, and at times, cannot find parking. For practical purposes, he says, he must park very close to a venue so he can take out his wheelchair from the car and complete the last leg to his destination. “Sometimes parking reserved for the differently-abled is full, shamefully taken over by able-bodied persons in their cars, while at other times we are simply driving around looking for a spot. However, despite these problems, I still say open spaces should be kept as they are… they have a direct co-relation to a city’s livability and happiness index.”

Awareness quotient

Vinod Gavande, a professional singer who uses a wheelchair to get around, is the secretary of the Wheelchair Sports Association, Mumbai. Gavande said at the outset, “A ground or garden by definition means accessible or inclusive, so it should be kept that way for the public. A game at the park by the differently-abled certainly lends visibility to both—the cause of saving the park and a deeper understanding of the challenges the physically challenged face. Interactions in an informal, feel-good setting like a park, will certainly up the awareness quotient,” said Gavande.

Pitches, hitches

Like Ramugade, Gavande too pointed out that for the physically challenged, there are hurdles even within open spaces. He explained that only a few cricket grounds allow wheelchair cricket, as it is believed that the wheelchairs damage the cricket pitch. But there are exceptions. Recently, they played a tri-series at the MIG Cricket Club ground in Bandra East. “The curator told us to go ahead and play on the ground as there is no problem on these pitches. I salute the man,” said Gavande who is a Vakola (Santacruz) resident.

Gavande asserted that while there is political pressure at times and these spaces are taken away, it is important for the community to unite. “But more importantly, local leaders have to realise the intangible but huge value these gardens have. As a demographic that directly faces shrinking space every single day, we will be fortunate to play a part in preserving this precious Bandra lung.”