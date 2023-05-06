Patwardhan Park issue: Tender submission deadline extended again

Irate activists demand that BMC’s plan be scrapped altogether, football match to be held tomorrow

Bandra residents protest against the proposed parking facility at Patwardhan Park on March 12. File pic

The BMC has extended the deadline for the submission of the tender for the underground parking lot at Patwardhan Park for the fifth time. Activists, meanwhile, have demanded that the tender be scrapped.

The civic body’s controversial parking lot plan is now in the high court. Activists and architects filed a public interest litigation in this regard on April 26 and the hearing is to be held in June. Meanwhile, the BMC has now extended the timeline again. The BMC floated the tender on March 9 for the three-storey parking facility at one part of the park at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.

According to the initial schedule, the last date for submission of tenders was April 18. The deadline was extended to April 25 and then May 2. The civic body further extended the deadline to May 9. The earlier extensions were by a week. But now the extension period is two weeks. As per current deadlines, the date of submission of tenders is May 24.

“Instead of scrapping the tender, the BMC has extended the submission dates, confirming its intention to proceed with such an illegal plan/tender,” said Zoru Bhathena, an activist.

The pre-bid meeting was initially slated to be held on March 16, as per the first deadline. Since then the dates were getting postponed. After two more extensions, the pre-bid meeting was finally organised on March 31. On April 5, there was a meeting with citizens at the H West ward office and a few residents objected to the project. Nevertheless, the BMC went ahead with the project.

After filing the PIL, the petitioner also wrote a letter to the BMC requesting a halt to the plans to “destroy Patwardhan Park’’. The letter read, “If you continue with the execution of your plans during court vacations, we shall be constrained to move the vacation bench of the honourable high court.”

The civic body also floated tenders for underground parking facilities opposite Flora Fountain in Fort and at the BMC Worli Engineering Hub. Deadlines for the submission of tenders for the two parking lots have also been extended to May 24.

Residents arranged football match on Sunday

The Bandra and Khar residents arranged a friendly cricket match at the park on Sunday, April 30, to underline the fact that the park is not closed and is used by children to play. The BMC mentioned in its report that the plot is occasionally used for community gatherings and is currently closed. Tomorrow, on May 7, residents and activists will hold a football match.

April 26

Day PIL was filed against BMC plan