Mumbai: ‘Where is our promised land,' ask residents of Vatsalabai Apang Seva Sanstha

Disabled residents from Vatsalabai Apang Seva Sanstha want the district administration to fulfill its promise to allot them a housing plot

People on an indefinite hunger strike near Mumbai suburban district collector’s office over their demand. Pics/Nimes Dave

Where's our promised land? Disabled people are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike near Mumbai suburban collector’s office for their promised land. The Mumbai suburban district collector had promised a plot of land to build homes for the physically disabled. The issue has been lingering since 2021.

In 2021, the suburban district collector assured the allocation of a specific piece of land for constructing housing for the physically disabled. This promise gave hope to many who struggle daily with accessibility issues in their current living conditions. However, three years have passed with no significant progress.

Anita Gupta, Ganesh Khandaskar and Arun Pundilakavarde

Arun Pundilikavarde expressed the sentiment of the protesters. “In 2009, we had applied for a plot to be given to us to develop homes for the physically disabled. We later found out that such lands are allotted to organisations for the welfare of the physically disabled. So we registered an organisation in 2021 and again appealed for a piece of land for the welfare of the physically disabled. Till date, the fight is still going on. We have received NOCs from all government departments concerned. The decision has been kept pending by the collector since 2021.”

Ganesh Khandaskar, a disabled person, said, “We have been fighting for this since 2009 but the sad reality is that there is no justice in this case. The collector has promised a decision by today evening.” Meanwhile, a letter in Marathi signed by the district suburban collector Rajendra Kshirsagar to the protesters states that the collector’s office has agreed to the demands of the protesters and has also agreed to make a quick decision on this matter.