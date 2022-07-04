Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed

Fadnavis says there will be no talk on Aarey with ‘sponsored activists’; greens ask: who will decide which environmentalist is genuine

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File pic/Ashish Raje

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the Maharashtra government will discuss the concerns about building the Metro car depot inside Aarey colony only with genuine environmental activists, and not the “sponsored ones” among them. Hitting back at the BJP leader, green activists ask just how was Fadnavis going to decide the genuineness of protesters.