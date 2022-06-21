Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Will take our appeal to CM say artisans firm on PoP

Mumbai: Will take our appeal to CM, say artisans firm on PoP

Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Civic body holds its ground on use of clay; idol makers say not possible as it’s too costly

Mumbai: Will take our appeal to CM, say artisans firm on PoP

An artisan works on a Ganesh idol. File pic/Ashish Raje


As the civic body remains firm on rules against the use of plaster of Paris for Ganesh idols, the city artisans have decided to knock on the doors of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for help. The idol makers stopped the work after the BMC recently issued a notice, prohibiting the use of plaster of Paris (PoP) and asking them to make only eco-friendly idols.

“We have asked other idol makers to stop taking bookings for a PoP idol. The BMC has sent us a notice and we are not getting a positive response from the authority on our request to use PoP. Therefore, we have decided to meet the chief minister on the issue, as it is difficult to make an idol with just clay in a short period,” Vasant Raje, one of the artisans, told mid-day.




“This year, 100 clay idols are not possible,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti. “We are in the process of arranging a meeting with the CM. The use of clay in making idols has increased in the past few years. However, it is not possible to make more than 2 lakh idols with just clay,” he added.


Show full article

ganesh chaturthi uddhav thackeray brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK