Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors

Updated on: 19 August,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

BMC reduced to paying extra money to usual suspects just to fix roads on visarjan routes

Autos negotiate a pothole-filled Link Road in Andheri. File pic


Following the poor response to tenders worth R5 crore for pothole repairs, the BMC in an emergency meeting on Wednesday, decided to opt for old contractors to fix potholes on Ganpati procession routes on priority and has agreed to pay extra money for the same. The civic body received only one bid for the five tenders it had floated for pothole repairs on July 29. 

