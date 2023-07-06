Mumbai: Woman found dead inside Poisar nullah in Kandivali

The dead body of an unknown woman was recovered on Thursday evening from the Poisar nullah in Kandivali West

The woman is yet to be identified, said the police official.

There are no marks of any wounds on the body.

Police suspect that the body might have floated from somewhere due to drowning.

"The dead body has been sent to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem and search is on for the woman's identity," said Sandeep Vishwasrao, Senior Inspector, Kandivali police station.