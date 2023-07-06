Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman found dead inside Poisar nullah in Kandivali

Updated on: 06 July,2023 10:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The dead body of an unknown woman was recovered on Thursday evening from the Poisar nullah in Kandivali West

Representative image/iStock

The dead body of an unknown woman was recovered on Thursday evening from the Poisar nullah in Kandivali West.


The woman is yet to be identified, said the police official.


There are no marks of any wounds on the body.


Police suspect that the body might have floated from somewhere due to drowning.

"The dead body has been sent to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem and search is on for the woman's identity," said Sandeep Vishwasrao, Senior Inspector, Kandivali police station.

 

kandivli mumbai mumbai news maharashtra mumbai police

