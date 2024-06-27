Mumbai: Woman onboard IndiGo flight booked for abusing cabin crew

She was handed over Sahar police after the flight landed at Mumbai airport. Based on the complaint of a crew member, she was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules

A woman passenger onboard IndiGo Airlines flight 5292 from Varanasi to Mumbai was booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with cabin crew over a change in seat, reported PTI citing a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday, the official added.

"The flight with 175 passengers took off from Varanasi 29 minutes late. The woman, occupying seat 9, asked for a change in seat but refused when the crew asked her to take seat 15. Some 15 minutes later, she went to the lavatory and then started abusing and misbehaving with the crew," he said.

"Though crew members initially ignored her rants, she continued to shout at them. After the crew as well as some other passengers complained about her behaviour, she was declared an unruly passenger after following the due process for such a move," the official said.

As per the PTI report, she was handed over Sahar police after the flight landed at Mumbai airport. Based on the complaint of a crew member, she was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules, the official said.

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat message; lands safely

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message on Tuesday, but it landed safely in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. The flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport at 10.30 pm.

According to PTI report, the bomb threat message was received at the private airline's call centre in New Delhi.

IndiGo, in its statement, said that all the passengers were safely disembarked from the aeroplane.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. We are working with the security agencies and post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," the airlines said.

On Tuesday, as many airports, including in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to scramble contingency measures and carry out anti-sabotage checks that lasted hours, and each of them was found to be a hoax.

Security was heightened at airports in Gujarat's Vadodara and Bihar's Patna after the bomb threat emails were received by airport authorities on Tuesday.

The airports in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Jabalpur were among those that received the hoax threats, reported PTI.

The headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email, police said on Tuesday, reported ANI.

According to the police, the unknown person "threatened to blow up" the headquarters.

Following the threat email, the police searched the building and said that they did not find "anything suspicious." The officials said that security has been heightened following the threat, reported ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday over 50 hospitals in Mumbai received bomb threat mail. According to Mumbai police, the sender claimed that bombs were planted under beds and in the bathrooms of the hospitals, reported ANI.

The hospitals that received the threat mail include Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, and St George Hospital, among others in Mumbai.

The police said that the sender had used a VPN network to send the mail, which was sent from a website named Beeble.com, reported ANI.

Upon receiving the information, a police team and bomb squad searched the hospitals but nothing suspicious was found, reported ANI.

The police said that they have registered a case and are looking into the matter.