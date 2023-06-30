Mumbai: Woman sexually harassed on local train

Mumbai: The incident took place between Charni Road and Grant Road stations of the Western Railway on the night of June 23

Representational Image

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified man on a local train in Mumbai, police officials told news agency PTI.

The incident took place between Charni Road and Grant Road stations of the Western Railway on the night of June 23, a police official told PTI on Thursday.

The woman approached the Railway Police with a complaint on Wednesday, five days later, he said.

A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment) at the Mumbai Central Railway police station.

According to PTI, the woman boarded the Churchgate-bound train at the Charni Road station. As it approached the Grant Road station, the man made lewd gestures at her and used obscene language before getting down, as per her complaint.

Police have identified a suspect, the official said, adding that probe was on.

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in the ladies' compartment of a moving Mumbai local train when she was travelling alone.

The incident had occurred on June 14 morning when the woman, a resident of Girgaon in Mumbai, was headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai where she was supposed to appear for an exam. Police later arrested a 40-year-old man for the offence.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old unidentified man and hanging him from a tree in suburban Chembur in April this year, an official told PTI on Thursday.

The man's body had been spotted near Holy Family School in Chembur on April 20.

During the probe, the investigating officials got information about a scuffle involving three men at the spot on the night of April 19, and zeroed in on two suspects.

The duo were nabbed on Wednesday.

The accused told police that they had a fight with the victim as he abused them after drinking liquor, the official said.

They allegedly thrashed him to death and hanged him from a tree so as to make it look like a suicide, he said, adding that further probe is on.

(With inputs from PTI)