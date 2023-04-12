Mumbai: Woman’s corpse found in Vasai flat

Cops suspect absconding partner may’ve tried to save woman found with saree around neck

The woman lived at Shree Ashirwad CHS. Pics/Hanif Patel

The decomposed body of a woman in her 20s was found in an apartment at Vasai on Sunday night after neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell in the area. Residents of Shree Ashirwad Apartment at Navghar sensed the foul odour and traced it to an apartment on the first floor that had been locked for the past few days. The Manikpur police who broke open the door and entered the flat found the body of Mumtaz Kazi in the bedroom.

Mumtaz Kazi and Momin Ghazi

“We found the body on the bed with a saree around her neck. There was also a part of the saree attached to the ceiling fan,” an officer from Manikpur police station said, adding that they also found the rent agreement during the search, registered in the names of Momin Ghazi and Kazi. The agreement indicates that the two had occupied the flat just a month ago, but the nature of their relationship is yet to be established.

According to another officer, there is a possibility that Ghazi had seen Kazi hanging and tried to save her by cutting the saree, but fled after he realised she was dead. “Or perhaps, he or someone else killed Kazi and left her body hanging and someone pulled it down,” he added. The Manikpur police have registered an accidental death report in the case. Meanwhile, a search has been launched for Ghazi who is currently absconding.