Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in gunny bag at Worli Sea Face

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a gunny bag at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Some locals spotted the gunny bag floating in the sea waters on Tuesday morning and alerted the police.

The Worli police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

Mumbai Police control room received a call from locals at Worli Sea face, saying that a dead body has been found inside a gunny bag behind INS Trata. The control room immediately alerted Worli police who rushed to the spot and found the body. The body is of a woman, which was tied with a rope.

“The skin has totally come off and the body is decomposed,” said a cop on condition of anonymity. “There are no prominent signs of identification,” he added.

DCP (Zone 3) Akbar Pathan said, it must be 4-5 days since the body is in the waters. The face is beyond recognition. "Attempts are on to ascertain the identity of the women,” he added.