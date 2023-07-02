Breaking News
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant

Updated on: 02 July,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

When the girl was taken to the doctor, he advised a sonography, revealing that the girl is five months pregnant

Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant

Representational Image

Dharavi cops have booked one person for allegedly raping a minor and impregnating her. The girl hadn’t told anyone about the sexual assault, but had recently complained to her mother about stomach ache. When the girl was taken to the doctor, he advised a sonography, revealing that the girl is five months pregnant. An FIR has been filed against a person and a search for him is on.


Her mother went to the police station on Friday and complained that her 13-year-old daughter had been raped by a person living nearby. Women cops spoke to the teen who revealed details about an incident that occurred in February 2023.


“The victim told us that a person living near her home, had befriended her and used to chat with her regularly. One day, he called her over to the workshop he used to work at, where he allegedly raped her. He then threatened her to not tell anyone,” said a cop from the Dharavi police station. “as the accused realised the girl is not going to spill the beans, he then raped her multiple times.” An offence has been registered against a person for raping a minor girl under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sections of IPC.


