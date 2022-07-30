Mumbai: Work on Diva station road overbridge 90 per cent complete

This is only the portion of work to be done by the Railways, the TMC has the other

The foundation work of all four piers in the railway area at the Diva level crossing is almost complete

Work on the crucial Diva railway station road overbridge at the level crossing that halts and delays all trains on Central Railway network nearly 35 times a day, is now pacing rapidly ahead, with 90 per cent of it complete in four months. However, this is only the work on the portion to be done by the Railways.

“The foundation work of all four piers in the railway area has been completed and almost 90 per cent work on substructures has also been completed. Girders are being fabricated. We have targeted completing the railway portion work by March 2023. It was in March 2022 that we managed to demolish the two-storey signal cabin at the south end of Diva station. After straightening of lines, this created space for laying the foundations of the much-awaited road bridge at the location,” a senior

official said.

The plan is to replace the level crossing, spanning all eight lines, at Diva station with a road overbridge. It remains one of the busiest pedestrian-heavy level crossing gates and opens about 35 times a day on an average. Work on the foundations of the Rs 14.24 crore road overbridge in railway area which began in March 2022 has been completed 90 per cent, with approach portions 25 per cent complete. This remains the last major level crossing spanning all eight lines in Mumbai division.

The road overbridge has been included as part of the road widening project from Diva Circle to the railway station, and includes the Sabegaon lake located at the edge of the road next to the rail lines in the east, because the pillars of the bridge will be erected close to the lake. Six buildings housing 120 flats standing in the way have now been vacated and partially demolished. Once ready, the bridge will be 723 metres long and 14.80 metres wide. Central Railway and the Thane Municipal Corporation have contributed 50 per cent each for construction of the road overbridge. The bridge is expected to be complete in the next two years.

