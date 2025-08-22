Euphoria of getting keys to 500 sq ft homes in high-rise turns to dust for 550-odd BDD Chawl residents after they find flats have no basic infra, no facilities, no nod for WiFi and 15-day window to move from transit homes

The much-awaited moment of receiving keys to their brand-new homes in the redeveloped BDD Chawls in Worli was supposed to be a joyous milestone. But for many families, it has turned into a stressful ordeal, with bureaucratic hurdles, unfinished infrastructure, and homes handed over without even basic facilities. While beneficiaries expressed happiness and gratitude for the spacious flats built by MHADA and the government, many are anxious about how to actually live in them without furniture, internet, or utilities.

The much-awaited moment of receiving keys to their brand-new homes in the redeveloped BDD Chawls in Worli was supposed to be a joyous milestone. But for many families, it has turned into a stressful ordeal, with bureaucratic hurdles, unfinished infrastructure, and homes handed over without even basic facilities. While beneficiaries expressed happiness and gratitude for the spacious flats built by MHADA and the government, many are anxious about how to actually live in them without furniture, internet, or utilities.

‘How to shift in 15 days?’

As part of the first phase, MHADA handed over keys to beneficiaries, but only after making them sign an undertaking to vacate their transit houses within 15 days. “When we said 15 days is too short a time to arrange connections and shifting, officials told us to take keys only when we’re ready to move within 15 days. But is that even practical?” asked Bajrang Shankar Kale, allotted a flat on the 36th floor of a new tower.

The swanky 40-storey Worli tower where BDD chawl residents have been relocated. Pic/Ashish Raje

Kale added that his son, Karan, who studies artificial intelligence and data science, needs uninterrupted WiFi for projects and upcoming exams. “How will my son study? In the transit house, internet vendors were allowed to install connections, but here no permissions have been given. We are being told to move in 15 days, but no service provider can set up internet,” he said.

Festival adds to stress

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, families are further worried. “We always travel to our native place for 12 days during the festival. Who will get labour or electricians in the middle of the celebrations? Even basic things like fans and tubelights cannot be fixed,” said Nishigandha Bavdekar, one of the first beneficiaries to collect keys.

Sky-high labour charges

Residents also complained that labour costs in the area have skyrocketed. “Local hamaals are charging '3500 just to move one cupboard. Earlier, '5000 would cover the shifting of all big furniture. We cannot afford such inflated costs,” said Asmita Shetye, another resident.

Address woes

Even paperwork has become a problem. Kale explained that while MHADA’s ownership letter can be used to update his official documents, it does not include the names of his wife and son. “Without a proper NOC, we cannot change the addresses on Aadhaar, PAN, or voter ID of my wife and son. Even delivery services are confused about our location,” he said.

Authorities respond

Sachin Sonawane, head — Airtel South Mumbai, told mid-day, “There has been a lot of back-and-forth with MHADA. We’ve received several requests from residents to provide internet services, but we are waiting for permissions. I’m meeting officials today, and hopefully we can begin installation work immediately.”

MHADA officials, however, stressed the urgency of vacating transit camps. “We need to relocate other residents and start redeveloping the remaining chawls. The first phase was completed on time, and residents should cooperate. The flats are big enough for them to move in and continue interior work while living there. One local vendor has already been given permission for cable work,” said a deputy chief engineer.

On the Ganesh festival clash, the official added, “Residents knew they had to vacate within 15 days of taking keys. No one forced them to collect keys before the festival. And will they pay MHADA the rent if we let them stay longer in transit houses? No. Every month we pay '25,000 per family for rent. We need those transit flats to complete the next phases quickly.”