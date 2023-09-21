Mumbai: Worli Sea Face bungalow catches fire

Fire brigade rescues six from Tuesday night blaze

The fire broke out in the basement of Benreeza Apartment. Pic/Ashish Raje

A two-storey bungalow at Worli Sea Face caught fire on Tuesday night, gutting the entire basement before spreading to the upper floors. Six persons including one man and five women were rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade. As per the information received by the fire brigade, the fire broke out at Benreeza Apartment around 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

It was confined to decorative materials in the basement which spans around 4,000 sq ft. However, the minor fire spread to the ground and upper two storeys of the bungalow. The Mumbai fire brigade pressed seven fire engines and eight jumbo tankers into operation to douse the fire, which was extinguished at 12.45 am. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

Part of Girgaon building collapses

A portion of the second and third floor weather shed of the three-storey Bansi Bhavan building in Khetwadi, near Alankar Cinema, Girgaon, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon while some parts of the structure were left hanging precariously. The Mumbai fire brigade rescued persons stranded on the second and third floors via the building staircase after which the dangerous portions of the building were removed. The area was cordoned off for some time as a precautionary measure. No one was injured in the incident.

