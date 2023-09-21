Mumbai: J J group of hospitals set to undergo major revamp

Move comes a month after doctors’ body raised concerns over poor facilities at state hospitals

The revamp of the medicine department at Sir J J Hospital will cost over Rs 60 lakh. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Repair and renovation works worth crores of rupees will soon be undertaken at Sir J J Group of Hospitals. The move comes just a month after the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) raised concerns about the poor condition of facilities at some hospitals across the state. Sir J J Group of Hospitals comprises four state-run hospitals—Sir J J Hospital, St. George’s Hospital, Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, and Cama & Albless Hospital.

Some of the major work in the recently floated tender pertains to a comprehensive revamp of the medicine department at Sir J J Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 60,42,286. Additionally, there will also be repair and maintenance work carried out for student hostels and nurses’ quarters, as well as resident medical officer quarters at the hospital.

Furthermore, there were leakages at the OPD building as well as the nurses’ hostel at Cama and Albless Hospital, for which repair works worth R14,08,495 have been earmarked. Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of J J hospital, said, “We send the requirements, based on which the work to be undertaken is chosen. The internal repairs will be carried out ward-by-ward. Depending on the survey that was conducted, the PWD is also focusing on toilet and staff quarters repairs.” Earlier this year, R13 crore was allocated for the renovation of the student hostels at the hospital.

“Our demand is not just for repairs but that the hospital needs more hostels. A large number of resident doctors join J J every year and these current hostels are insufficient,” said MARD Central President, Dr Abhijit Helge. According to Dr Saple, the current hostel facilities can only accommodate 250 to 300 doctors comfortably. “Now, we have over 1,200 resident doctors every year. There is a fresh proposal for construction, but it will take several more years for everything to be finalised and for it to reach the construction stage,” she said.