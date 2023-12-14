The North FOB at Khar Road Station will have its north staircase and west side span closed for 45 days from December 16, 2023, for deck work, said WR

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: WR announces closure of staircase at Khar Road Station's North FOB for 45 days x 00:00

The North Foot Overbridge (FOB) at Khar Road Station will have its north staircase and west side span closed for 45 days beginning on December 16, 2023, according to a statement from the Western Railway (WR). The closure has been announced so WR can finish the deck work as part of the ongoing station improvement project, added their statement to the press.

According to the statement, the closure specifically affects the north staircase at platforms 3 and 4 of the North FOB, as well as the west span connecting platforms 1 and 2 to the west side. These sections must be taken apart to support the station's enhancement projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be an interruption in access via the aforementioned areas during the 45-day duration of this closure. The Western Railway is sorry if the closure caused any inconvenience to commuters during this time.

The Western Railway is working to upgrade Khar Road Station's infrastructure and amenities, which includes the temporary closure. It is recommended that during the designated period of closure, commuters plan their travel appropriately and utilise alternate routes or facilities.

"In connection with the station improvement work of Khar Raod station to complete the deck work, the west span connecting platform no. 1&2 to the west side and the north staircase at platform no. 3& 4 of North FOB is to be dismantled. Therefore the FOB will remain closed for a period of 45 days from December 16, 2023.

The inconvenience caused is highly regretted by WR," the statement by Western Railway read.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!