Mumbai: Written complaint seeking FIR submitted to cops over song from 'Pathaan'

Updated on: 19 December,2022 06:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The complaint against the producer, director and lead cast of the film for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people and "intentional" use of the colour saffron to offend Hindu religion was submitted on Saturday

A written complaint has been submitted to Mumbai police seeking the registration of an FIR in connection with the saffron dresses worn by actor Deepika Padukone in the song 'Besharam Rang' in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', an official said on Monday.


The complaint against the producer, director and lead cast of the film for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people and "intentional" use of the colour saffron to offend Hindu religion was submitted on Saturday, the Sakinaka police station official said.



The complaint by an activist alleged the song promotes vulgarity among the youth and could also cause law and order disruptions in society, the official added.

The song has been at the centre of protests from some right-wing groups, with effigies of Khan and others being set on fire in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and other parts.

Incidentally, even Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had taken objection to the colour of the outfits used by the cast in the song.

