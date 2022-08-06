Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app

The undertaking has roped in Park+ which will also make valet service and information on parking spots available to motorists

Cars parked at the pay-and-park facility at BEST Borivli W depot. File pic

The BEST on Thursday announced digitisation of its parking facilities through a mobile app on the occasion of 75 years of the undertaking’s municipalisation on August 7. This move will help alleviate some of the parking woes in the city.

BEST, which had launched a pay-and-park facility at its bus depots a few years ago, has now roped in Park+, which was already in use by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its parking lots.

The app will let citizens locate available parking spots at BEST facilities. In addition, the app will also have the feature to get valet parking services for an additional fee wherein motorists can drop the car at the gate of the bus depot with a valet.

It will also have the option to make online payments for availing the pay-and-park facility. Information on timings, capacity, usage fee, and parking space at BEST depots will also be available on the app. BEST currently has around 27 bus depots with large parking capacity.

27

Approx no of BEST depots with large parking capacity