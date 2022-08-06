Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain
Mumbai: BMC set to auction attached properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Mumbai: Here’s why 150-year-old Carnac Bridge has to go
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app

Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app

Updated on: 06 August,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The undertaking has roped in Park+ which will also make valet service and information on parking spots available to motorists

Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app

Cars parked at the pay-and-park facility at BEST Borivli W depot. File pic


The BEST on Thursday announced digitisation of its parking facilities through a mobile app on the occasion of 75 years of the undertaking’s municipalisation on August 7. This move will help alleviate some of the parking woes in the city.

BEST, which had launched a pay-and-park facility at its bus depots a few years ago, has now roped in Park+, which was already in use by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its parking lots. 

The app will let citizens locate available parking spots at BEST facilities. In addition, the app will also have the feature to get valet parking services for an additional fee wherein motorists can drop the car at the gate of the bus depot with a valet. 


It will also have the option to make online payments for availing the pay-and-park facility. Information on timings, capacity, usage fee, and parking space at BEST depots will also be available on the app. BEST currently has around 27 bus depots with large parking capacity.

27
Approx no of BEST depots with large parking capacity

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK