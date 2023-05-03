This paper’s front page report forces meeting of psychology teachers with director of exam board; they decide to form a committee to fix error-ridden evaluation

A decision will be taken following the report. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed x 00:00

A day after mid-day reported the error-ridden Third Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) psychology results for the semester-V exams, wherein students were either awarded full marks or zeros, Mumbai University (MU) decided to form a committee for revision and rectification. Teachers and chairman of psychology subjects for MU-affiliated colleges met the director of the board of examinations.

Teachers of psychology at all colleges affiliated with MU have demanded that the TYBA results announced on April 29 be declared null and void, following major goof-ups. “Following the meeting on Tuesday, it was decided to form a committee for revision of the TYBA psychology Semester-V results,” read an official statement issued by MU on Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers



Several students have received full marks while others got zero. Representation pic

It further read, “Concerning the aforementioned results, the university received complaints from colleges, teachers and students. When a preliminary investigation was conducted in this regard, it was discovered that the results contained some errors. The university has appointed Dr Shivram Garje—Dean of the Science and Technology Department—to examine and review faults with the results.”

Dr Garje will be heading the three-member inquiry committee. The results of students who have received full marks or zeros will be scrutinised and evaluated by the committee. Cases wherein students have been marked absent for exams they have appeared for, or wherein students have been awarded marks despite being absent for the exam, will also be looked into.

“A committee has been directed to look into the matter and submit a report as soon as possible. A decision in this regard will be taken following the report,” said a university spokesperson.