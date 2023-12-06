Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 146

According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 146 at 10 am

Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday morning. According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 146 at 10 am. Although, on Wednesday morning, a light haze had settled over the city.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Wednesday showed Worli's AQI as 114 and Borivali's AQI as 156. Bandra's AQI continued to remain in the 'moderate' category at 118. While Chembur's AQI and Malad's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 113 and 205, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar's AQI slipped to the 'poor' category at 201.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that fog and mist in the morning is very likely and partly cloudy sky later. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi improved slightly from 'very poor' on Tuesday to 'poor' on Wednesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into 'very poor' category in several areas.

Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

Light rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing respite to citizens breathing high levels of air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week said that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

