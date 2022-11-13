Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 149

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 149 at 12.30 pm

Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Sunday.

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 149 at 12.30 pm.

On Friday, the city recorded an AQI of 145, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The SAFAR dashboard on Sunday showed Worli's AQI as 76 and BKC's AQI as 156. Chembur's AQI continued to stay in the 'poor' category at 218. While, Borivali's AQI improved to the 'moderate' category at 183.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear and maximum temperature on Sunday will hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

