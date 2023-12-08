According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 113 at 9.25 am

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 113 x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Mumbai`s air quality continued to remain in the `moderate` category Mumbai`s air quality continues to be `moderate` with an AQI of 113 at 9.25 am The SAMEER App dashboard on Friday showed Worli`s AQI as 87

Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Friday morning.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continues to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 113 at 9.25 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 87 and Borivali's AQI as 74. Bandra's AQI continued to remain in the 'moderate' category at 180. While Chembur's AQI and Malad's AQI were in the 'good' category at 99 and 95, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar's AQI slipped to the 'poor' category at 152.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was on Friday recorded in 'very poor' category on Friday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar, Delhi stood at 374 on Friday morning.

Visuals from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, Kalindi Kunj and Akshardham showed smog engulfing the city at around 7 am.

Earlier on Thursday, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in 'poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city. Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav saying that he gave a "gol mol" reply to pointed questions on public health and air pollution inside Parliament.

The Congress MP was referring to the reply he received from the Union Minister during Question Hour on 'air pollution in NCR and the country' in Rajya Sabha on the fourth day of the ongoing Winter Session.

Jairam Ramesh asked a question about whether the Centre was considering a review of the Pollution Control Act that was passed in 1981 and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

(With inputs from ANI)