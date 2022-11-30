×
Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 173

Updated on: 30 November,2022 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 173 at 10.45 am

Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday.


According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 173 at 10.45 am.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.


The SAFAR dashboard on Wednesday showed Worli's AQI as 135 and BKC's AQI as 118. Andheri's AQI continued to stay in the 'moderate' category at 159. Malad's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 306.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear on Wednesday.

