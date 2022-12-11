Breaking News
Mumbai's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 249

Updated on: 11 December,2022 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 249 at 11.35 am

Representative Image


Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday morning.


According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 249 at 11.35 am.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.


Also Read: 'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees Celsius

The SAFAR dashboard on Sunday showed Worli's AQI as 100 and BKC's AQI as 312. Borivali's AQI continued to stay in the 'satisfactory' category at 90. Mazagaon's AQI and Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 336 and 319.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will partly cloudy sky on Sunday.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed Maharashtra government for taking to any steps to control the air pollution in the city. "Maharashtra government silent on Mumbai pollution. The source of pollution must be traced and proper steps need to be taken, but Shinde govt is least bothered," Aaditya Thackeray told news agency ANI.

