Mumbai's air quality lingers in 'moderate' category amid concerns of smog

The air quality in Mumbai remains a prevailing concern as the city continually grapples with a 'moderate' air quality index (AQI), clocking in at 132 as of 9 am, according to data sourced from the SAMEER app.

The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) compiled data revealed a varied scenario across Mumbai, with some areas registering satisfactory air quality while others fall into the moderate category. Notably, only two areas reported poor air quality in contrast to that of Friday.

According to SAMEER app, both Bandra-Kurla Complex and Colaba have poor air quality with AQI at 226 and 213 respectively. Meanwhile, Powai, Borivali, Worli and Malad areas reported satisfactory air quality with AQI at 95, 62, 99 and 93 respectively.

Thane and Navi Mumbai have also reported 'moderate' air quality, recording AQI levels at 139 and 111, respectively. Notably, the Mahape node and Taloja exhibited comparatively lower AQI readings of 95 and 100, respectively, within these regions.

In the global context of air quality, IQAir's live city ranking highlights Delhi securing the first position with AQI reading at. Meanwhile, Mumbai secured ninth position on the list. Lahore, Pakistan, led the list with an AQI of 486 on Friday and it is only second to Delhi on Saturday with an AQI reading of 300.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) scale categorises air quality from 'good' to 'severe plus,' indicating the levels of pollutants. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department's forecast stated that the city and suburbs will witness haze during the morning hours. They predicted a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon/ evening. Predictions indicate maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 36 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

