Mumbai's air quality 'moderate' despite several areas recording 'satisfactory' AQI

Air quality in Mumbai is currently moderate with the AQI of 113, as per Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app.

Air quality in Mumbai remains a serious concern with the current readings exceeding safe limits. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, the Air Quality Index of Mumbai stands at 113, falling within the 'moderate' category. The AQI reading is indicative of PM2.5 concentrations exceeding the WHO recommended limit by nearly 3.1 times.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the atmosphere, which has the ability to enter the lungs deeply and result in heart problems, respiratory disorders, and other health issues.

The city's air quality remained 'moderate' in spite of several areas recording 'satisfactory' AQI.

According to the SAMEER app, Powai, Vile Parle, Borivali, Worli, Colaba, Bhandup, Mulund and Byculla areas recorded 'satisfactory' air quality with AQI at 92, 87, 69, 87, 88, 95, 93 and 91 respectively.

There are numerous programmes in place to better Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed regulations on vehicle emissions, controlled dust areas at construction sites, and the encouragement of electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also introduced the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

The air quality of Thane was recorded to be in the 'moderate' category as well with the AQI at 123. Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by SAMEER app, too recorded 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 136. The Mahape node in the city recorded a satisfactory AQI of 100 while the Nerul node recorded moderate air quality with AQI 195.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department stated that the city will see mainly clear sky and that the maximum & minimum temperatures will very likely be around 34 degrees Celcius and 21 degrees Celcius respectively.

